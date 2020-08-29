US expected to reduce troops in Iraq by a third to about 3,500 – Middle East Monitor

The United States is expected to reduce its troops’ existence in Iraq by about a third in the coming months, a US authorities stated on Friday, a relocation that had actually been expected after President Donald Trump’s administration devoted to a decrease just recently.

The United States has around 5,200 troops that were released in Iraq to combat the Daesh militant group. Officials in the US- led union state Iraqi forces are now mainly able to deal with the residues of Daesh by themselves.

The United States and Iraq in June verified their dedication to the decrease of US troops in the nation in the coming months, without any strategies by Washington to keep long-term bases or a long-term military existence.

In 2016 Trump campaigned on ending America’s “endless wars,” however US troops stay in nations like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, albeit in smaller sized numbers.

A US authorities, speaking on condition of privacy, stated the United States would decrease to about 3,500 troops in Iraq in the next 2 to 3 months.

The Pentagon did not right away react to a ask for remark.

This month throughout a conference with the Iraqi prime minister, President Donald Trump enhanced his pledge to withdraw the US troops still in Iraq.

READ: Coalition forces to leave Iraq in 3 years states Trump

Trump’s conference with the Iraqi leader …