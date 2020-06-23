US ex-marine Paul Whelan will not appeal Russian spying sentence

Image copyright

Former US marine Paul Whelan will not appeal in opposition to his 16-year jail sentence for spying in Russia, his lawyer says.

“[Whelan] does not believe in Russian justice,” Vladimir Zherebenkov mentioned, in response to Interfax information company.

Mr Zherebenkov mentioned Whelan hoped as an alternative to be launched by means of a future prisoner swap with the US.

Whelan, 50, was arrested in Moscow in 2018 with a USB drive which safety officers say contained state secrets and techniques.

He insists he was arrange.

On 15 June, a Moscow City Court discovered him responsible of receiving labeled data.

His lawyer mentioned on the time that he would appeal.

Russia has beforehand discounted the prospect of a swap with high-profile Russians in US custody, insisting that Whelan is not a “political prisoner”.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned earlier this month: “No, it is not possible. He was sentenced by a court decision, and the court decision says it all.”

Whelan referred to as the trial a “sham”, saying that with out an interpreter, he might not even perceive the proceedings.

The US mentioned it was “outraged” by the sentence and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to as for his launch.

Who is Paul Whelan?

Paul Whelan is a citizen of 4 international locations – the US, Canada, the UK and the Irish Republic.

From Novi, Michigan, he was born in Canada to British mother and father and moved to the US as a baby.

Military information present he joined the US Marine Reserves in 1994, about six years after he had reportedly begun work as a police officer in Michigan.

He served two excursions in Iraq, in 2004 after which 2006, earlier than turning into a safety government. It was whereas serving within the marines that he made his first journey to Russia, and went on to go to the nation many instances.

Paul Whelan was arrested in his lodge room in central Moscow in December 2018.

He says he was preparing for a marriage when an outdated buddy turned up unexpectedly and gave him a flash drive containing what Whelan’s lawyer says his consumer thought had been vacation pictures.

Moments later, safety officers burst in and arrested him for receiving state secrets and techniques.