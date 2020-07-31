US evaluating sanctions response to Turkey’s purchase of Russian system – Armenian News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated on Thursday that the US was continuing to assess how it would react to Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 rocket defense systems.

“We continue to assess how to use sanctions in order to accomplish our end goal,” Pompeo stated under questioning from Democratic Senator Bob Menendez at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Al Arabiya reports.

Pompeo likewise stated that the “tide is turning” in US transactions with China, stating there is global assistance for American policies, consisting of the action- up of maritime maneuvers in the South China Sea and opposition to the usage of Chinese innovation in global 5G networks.

Reflecting increasing stress in between Washington and Beijing, Pompeo took a hard line on China.

“We see the Chinese Communist Party for what it is: the center threat of our times,” Pompeo stated.

In current days, Washington and Beijing have each closed one of the other nation’s consulates – the US closing China’s workplace in Houston and China striking back by shuttering the US center in Chengdu – and Pompeo just recently revealed an end to Hong Kong’s unique trading status.