US Embassy in Yerevan and the US Embassy call for ‘appropriate’ law enforcement response to acts of violence – Armenian News

The US Embassy in Yerevan and the US Embassy in Baku have actually provided a joint declaration condemning acts of violence as a major breach of the right to liberty of assembly, calling for the law enforcement authorities’ proper response to such types of abuses.

“The United States takes seriously its obligation to protect diplomatic facilities and is working with local law enforcement to support this effort. Freedom of speech and peaceful assembly are protected by the US Constitution, however, acts of violence will be addressed by law enforcement as appropriate. We call on all demonstrators to engage peacefully and exercise restraint,” checks out the declaration shared by the US Embassy in Yerevan on Facebook.