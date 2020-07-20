US elections, explained – CNNPolitics

We pulled the most notable global search queries about US presidential elections. Here’s what you should learn about what’s happening with the 2020 election and how it all works.

Short answer: Election Day, as set by US law, is definitely the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. This year that’s November 3.

Better answer: a couple weeks before November 3. Many people in the US vote early or by mail, and more than ever before will do and this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Best answer: It’s been going on for months already. The presidential election starts with a primary process for the major political parties, Republicans and Democrats, to select their nominees (Donald Trump and Joe Biden this year). The primaries that determine those candidates were only available in early 2020 and were mostly wrapped up by summer.

Also important: There are a large amount of other essential elections going on at precisely the same time as the presidential race. Voters will pick all 435 members of the US House of Representatives, who’re in office for two-year terms. Voters in some states will also vote for US senators, who serve six-year terms. The party that controls those two houses of Congress has a large amount of power in Washington, so they’re essential in terms of what the newly elected (or reelected) president can accomplish.

When does the US election end?

Short answer: November 3 — although last polls will close in Alaska after midnight Eastern Time.

Better answer: when all the votes are counted.

Best answer: Given the move to mail-in voting with the pandemic this year, finding out who won the election will probably just take more than a day. It could always be a blowout that’s immediately apparent. But neither side will probably admit defeat until they are absolutely sure they have lost. (Flashback: Al Gore actually called George W. Bush to rescind his concession in 2000).

A close election could drag on for days and even weeks as states watch for ballots to trickle in and perform any necessary recounts before certifying their results. In 2000, the winner was not entirely clear for greater than a month.

Why is the US Election Day on a Tuesday in November?

Can the election be postponed or changed?

That’s been a fascinating question in 2010 with the pandemic. Since Election Day is set for legal reasons, it would just take an act of Congress and the OK of the President to postpone or change the date. That does not seem likely.

Who can vote?

This is an excellent and complicated question, particularly since Republicans and Democrats have been fighting this year about ballot access.

But there is certainly so much more to it. First, voters do not directly elect the president. That’s done by the Electoral College, which includes representatives — electors — from each state who cast ballots based on the popular-vote result. So regular citizens go directly to the polls to determine who will obtain states’ electoral votes. (More on that the little later.)

The rules are different in each state and can even vary within states.

It’s notable that in recent years, some new state laws have sought to produce it harder to vote. The laws’ advocates cite concerns about fraud, though studies discover that voter fraud is extremely rare . They’ve pushed ID requirements occasionally. They’ve tried to purge voter rolls. Opponents have complained these restrictions really are a form of voter suppression.

Prisoners can vote in Vermont and Maine, but not elsewhere. An effort to reenfranchise felons in Florida was approved by voters in 2016, however slow-walked by Republicans who run their state government there.

Add compared to that the stain of slavery and repression, which kept people of color from voting, first as slaves and later through literacy tests and poll taxes. Also add that women cannot vote in most US state until 1920.

Plus, you can find territories. Puerto Ricans are US citizens, but the territory has no Electoral College votes — so people registered there haven’t any say in the November presidential election, although they are able to vote in party primaries.

What is on the ballot?

Short answer: Most Americans vote for president and Congress, but November ballots may also include state and local elections, so they really will change from city to city and state to convey.

Long answer: Every person voting in a US state can vote for president. But the options changes depending on the state. Biden and Trump will undoubtedly be on every ballot, but there will be other smaller party options that vary according to a state’s rules.

Everyone voting in a US state may also vote for a member of Congress, with some exceptions. Residents of Washington, DC, elect just a nonvoting delegate to Congress. Residents of Puerto Rico also elect only a nonvoting delegate to Congress.

US states each get two senators — whether their population is teensy like Wyoming or massive like California. But the senators are in six-year terms, so only about a third of these are on the ballot in any given year.

Some states will pick governors this year, yet others won’t. Most ballots may also have some mixture of state and local races. Some states have ballot initiatives and have their residents about all manner of questions, plus some people will be asked to vote on local initiatives aswell. Again, they are all different.

Go to the local government or your state secretary of state for an example ballot.

How are US senators elected?

They’re elected by popular vote in just a state. But that’s not the way the Constitution first envisioned it. Senators was previously selected by state legislatures. The framers wanted to protect senators from public opinion. But it turned out to be a horribly corrupt practice plus it took significantly more than 100 years of effort to change the Constitution in 1913 with the 17th Amendment , which mandated the people should choose their senators.

How are members of the US House of Representatives elected?

They’re elected by popular vote within congressional districts. But it’s worth mentioning that not all congressional districts are drawn equally. The census, which is conducted every 10 years (including in 2020), determines exactly how many congressional districts each state gets.

Political parties have long tried to game the drawing of their districts within states to their advantage. Political parties have frequently helped solidify their majorities in states and protect incumbents with creatively drawn districts. The process of drawing weird lines to favor one party, known as gerrymandering, has been the subject of numerous court cases. Other states have tried to make it more fair by adopting nonpartisan or bipartisan commissions to redraw district lines.

The populace disparities in the united kingdom have gotten a bit ridiculous. Wyoming’s sole congressional district has less than 600,000 people. An area in California or Texas will have significantly more than 700,000.

After the 2020 census, there will be a “reapportionment” plus some states might lose or gain seats in the House according to population changes.

How may be the US president elected?

This gets complicated!

Each state conducts its election, however they all feature the Republican and the Democrat on the ballots. So while there is no technical rule that the election is between both of these parties, that’s effectively the case. The parties pick their nominees during a group of primaries, frequently beginning in January of the overall election year. From there, the timeline is set

All the states conduct their general elections on the very first Tuesday following the first Monday in November. Then, electors — individuals who will vote in the Electoral College — are chosen on the basis of the victor in the statewide election.

The states’ electors meet in the state capitals on the very first Monday following the second Wednesday in December — in 2010, that’s December 14 — and cast their ballots for president and vice president.

They then send those off to Capitol Hill by December 23.

All of the electoral votes from each state are fundamentally awarded to the winner of that state, except in Maine and Nebraska, where two electoral votes go directly to the state winner and the residual votes — representing congressional districts — go to the winner of that congressional district.

The Electoral College votes are usually counted out loud in Congress on January 6 from the sitting vp.

There are usually then a couple weeks to settle any kind of last conflicts, and on January 20 the newest president is usually inaugurated.

Is the electoral vote in line with the popular political election?

NO! And that’s exactly how Trump started to be President despite the fact that more folks voted regarding Hillary Clinton in 2016. Same together with George Watts. Bush vs. Al Gore and a couple of other presidents in history. The system, which often today advantages smaller and fewer populous says, was setup before almost all of the US populace could political election. It offered states within the South part credit for enslaved foule in figuring out the volume of the representation yet gave voting rights simply to certain White men.

Today, American arrêters cast paquet for chief executive, but could possibly be still selecting electors that will ultimately choose the president. The number of electors has been arranged at 538 since 1964, and it demands 270 in order to win. Each state will get a number of electors equal to their representation within Congress (House plus 2 senators). So Wyoming obtain three electors, while California, the most population state, will get 55.

When are selection results declared?

Election authorities generally commence counting in addition to reporting effects once forms have shut off their region. You’ll notice those effects begin to drip out, and may even hear reports agencies just like CNN predicting winners rapidly. Or you will hear about one of many candidates conceding defeat.

Some bigger reports organizations consider the incoming effects, exit forms and other current data about election night time and can, oftentimes, project that the candidate goes on to succeed their contest. If there is not enough details, though, usually it takes a long time to get a winner to be clear.

Typically, Americans realize on Election Day who else won their own presidency. This time close to, counting electoral votes could take considerably longer a lot more people political election by postal mail or absentee. But the particular formal procedure for choosing a chief executive (see above) goes on for ages and the champion is not theoretically announced till at least January 6. But that’s just a technicality except if there’s an issue.

Can the particular election result in a tie up?

Yes, simply no and type of. It cannot end in a new tie in there will in the end be a chief executive. But there may be an electoral-vote tie on the way. If, following Election Day, no prospect reaches 270 electoral electoral votes (or 2 tie from 269), the particular House gets control to choose the chief executive and each condition delegation can have a political election. They’d keep going with it until one of many candidates a new majority.

History buffs should read up on the election of 1824 , when John Quincy Adams was made President by the House even though Andrew Jackson obtained more popular in addition to electoral electoral votes to begin with.

When does the success take business office?

At noonday noontide, meridian on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Mark your diary.