US elections 2020: Fact-checking Trump on crime in Democratic-run cities

President Donald Trump is blaming Democratic mayors for unrest across American cities in his bid to make law and order a central part of his re-election campaign.

Mr Trump has repeatedly said that the 10 most dangerous cities in the US are all run by Democrats.

We asked The White House press office what the president’s data source was for his claim, and they directed us to a Washington Post fact-check article on crime in cities.

That article uses Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) crime data from the first half of 2019 – the most recent official data source on US cities with populations over 100,000.

US cities with most overall violent crime

The top 10 cities for overall violent crime, which includes major urban areas New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, are all run by Democrats.

The Republican-run city with the highest number of cases of violent crime is Jacksonville in Florida, which is 17th on the FBI list.

However, if we look at violent crime cases per 10,000 people, Mr Trump’s claim isn’t quite correct.