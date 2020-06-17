Obviously, McConnell wish to spend their next few years in the Senate as the majority head. But if Republicans lose the vast majority this tumble — a prospect of which looks absolutely plausible in the instant — after that McConnell appears likely to devote much of their eighth 10 years as the head associated with the minority rather than the majority.

The cause for of which reality is easy: While the 2020 Senate map isn’t very great for Republicans, the 2022 chart is much worse — making it really likely of which if the GOP manages to lose the vast majority this tumble they may not need a genuine chance to get back it for at least 2 more selection cycles.

