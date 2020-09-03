US election: Trump tells North Carolina voters to vote twice

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Trump recommends voters ought to send tally twice

US President Donald Trump has actually informed individuals in the state of North Carolina to vote twice in November’s election, regardless of this being unlawful.

Mr Trump recommended voters vote when personally and a 2nd time by post, in order to stress-test the system.

The president has actually often made incorrect claims that postal votes are susceptible to considerable electoral scams.

“Let them send it in and let them go vote,” he informed North Carolina broadcaster WECT-TV on Wednesday.

“And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won’t be able to vote (in person).”

After President Trump made the remarks, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted that he had “outrageously encouraged” individuals in the state to “break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election”.



President Trump spoke to a regional broadcaster in Wilmington, North Carolina





