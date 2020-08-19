US election: Joe Biden officially selected as 2020 Democratic nominee – Armenian News

US Democrats on Tuesday night officially selected Joe Biden to be their nominee for president on the 2nd night of their all- virtual Democratic National Convention.

The previous vice president’s long- presumed election on Tuesday came over a distinct roll call that included a “virtual trip around America,” as explained by Democratic National Committee Secretary Jason Rae– with video revealing delegates from every state, US area and Washington, DC, USNews reported.

The convention, initially set up to happen in Milwaukee, is being held practically due to the continuous coronavirus pandemic. Video messages originated from the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, “Black Lives Matter Plaza” in Washington, D.C., and a beach in American Samoa to name a few locations throughout the nation.

Sen Chris Coons, who represents Biden’s house state of Delaware, stated the previous vice president has the “heart and compassion for this moment,” noting his resume of dealing with weapon violence, environment modification and the healing from the Great Recession.