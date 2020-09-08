US election: Biden vows to be ‘strongest ever labor president’ – Armenian News

US Democratic nominee Joe Biden vowed to be the “strongest labor president you’ve ever had” in a virtual event Monday with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, The Hill reports.

“You can be sure you will be hearing that word ‘union’ plenty of times if I’m in the White House,” Biden said Monday. “If I have the honor of becoming your president, I’m going to be the strongest labor president you have ever had.”

Union workers, Biden said, “live by a code, an American code, it sounds corny but it’s real. Honor, duty, country, something bigger than yourself.”

The former vice president also took another shot at President Trump over reports he called Americans killed in World War I “losers,” calling the reported comment “downright un-American.”

“Calling those who have served, risked their lives, even gave their lives for our nation, ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ … these are heroes,” Biden said. As he did last week, Biden invoked his late eldest son Beau Biden, a veteran of the Iraq War.