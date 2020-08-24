US election: a divided Republican party questions Trump legacy

Donald Trump turned heads recently when he applauded individuals who abide by the QAnon conspiracy theory that declares Satan- worshipping paedophiles in effective positions around the world are gunning for the US president.

“These are people that love our country,” Mr Trump stated at theWhite House “They like me very much.”

Mr Trump was commenting after Marjorie Greene, a QAnon advocate, won a Republican main in Georgia, in the past later on distancing herself from the theory. She will likely beat her Democratic challenger in the conservative district on November 3– the exact same day that Mr Trump will face Joe Biden in the governmental election.

After Mr Trump called Ms Greene a “future Republican star”, Liz Cheney, the third-highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, stated QAnon was “dangerous lunacy” that had no location in politics. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, went even further: “QAnon is nuts. And real leaders [would] call conspiracy theories conspiracy theories. If Democrats take the Senate in November, blow up the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court, garbage like this will be a big part of why they won.”

The 2 conservatives were amongst just a handful of Republicans who were openly upset, showing a problem for the party as it opens its …