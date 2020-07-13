US election 2020: Why the dumb mask debate isn’t over

All of which raises a simple question: Are some — or many — states want to to turn off to contain the virus? And, even when the data (and the science) shows that a quarantine is the right move, will these Republican governors who pushed so hard to reopen be willing to admit they were wrong?

“If we do not slow the spread of Covid-19 … the next step would have to be a lockdown,” Abbott has acknowledged. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been less willing to talk about the need for a shutdown.

At what point do any of these governors bow to the reality of the numbers? And, if they do not, what then?

4. Schools, schools, schools

With some states set to start school next month, the debate over whether to send young ones back to school (and for how long) will take center stage this week.

And, if Sunday can be an indication of the Trump administration’s position on the decidedly complex issue, it will likely be a rough next couple weeks.

Here’s an exchange between CNN’s Dana Bash and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos:

Bash: “Yes or no: Can you assure students, teachers and parents that they will not get coronavirus because they’re going back to school?”

Devos: “Well, the key is that kids have to get back to school.”

Uh, I suppose? Seems if you ask me the “key” is making certain kids, teachers and administrators can be safe at school.

Devos’ statement came just 48 hours after Larry Kudlow, Trump’s chief economic adviser, downplayed the entire school debate.

“Just go back to school, we can do that,” Kudlow told reporters on Friday. “And you know, you can social distance, you can get your temperature taken, you can be tested, you can have distancing — come on, it’s not that hard.”

Add along with all of that the fact that Trump himself continues to pressure governors to reopen schools and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to alter its guidelines for reopening, and you also have a potent problem.

Oversimplifying and downplaying the threat, of course, wont change it. The virus is immune to politics. Which should be obvious by now.

3. It’s beginning to get late for Trump

There are 16 weeks between now and the November election. And the electoral map just keeps getting worse for the incumbent as the public turns increasingly more against his handling of the coronavirus.

A trio of new polls released Sunday morning by CBS News show Trump with issues in states that have been hit hardest by this latest surge of coronavirus. In Florida, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump by six points. In Texas , it’s Trump 46%, Biden 45% and the two candidates are tied at 46% in Arizona.

Those are simply the latest evidence that the political environment has poorly eroded on Trump (and down-ballot Republicans). In national polling that he trails Biden by high single digits or low double digits. In swing state polling, things are simply as bad — or even worse.

Non-partisan political handicappers have suggested that a Democratic “tsunami” is building, as well as GOP strategists admit that things look very bad.

As importantly, Trump is showing no signs of changing his strategy — whether in terms of his approach to public health or even to his politics. He continues to run a primary-style campaign even as it’s clear it isn’t working. If that he doesn’t shift strategy, well, it’s hard to see his political chances getting any better.

2. A Stone-y silence

Trump’s decision to pardon his longtime friend Roger Stone, who had been convicted of seven felony counts including lying to Congress and attempted tampering with a witness in the Russian interference probe, has brought, uh, not much with regards to comment from congressional Republicans.

The likes of Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan as well as other longtime supporters of Trump in Congress rushed to his defense, explaining the pardon as some sort of exposing of the “Russia hoax,” which, of course, isn’t a hoax.

The lone high-profile exception is Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who blasted the decision as “unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president.”

Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey has also said it absolutely was a “mistake” by Trump to pardon Stone.

Will any Republican leaders follow Romney’s lead? If past is prologue, most likely not. They will resort to lines like: “The President has the right to pardon any individual he wants.”

Why? Not because they think what Trump is doing is right. (For the most part, they know it isn’t.) But, rather because they are afraid of the political consequences of crossing Trump.

Maybe this time around will be different. But I doubt it.

1. Trump wore a mask but…

Yes, Trump finally wore a mask in public throughout a visit to Walter Reed hospital on Saturday — the first time he’s done so since the first coronavirus-related death on American soil nearly five months ago.

But, if you pay attention to what that he said while doing so, there isn’t any reason to trust his views on masking (or not) have changed.

Here it is (bolding is mine):

“Well, I’ll probably have a mask, in the event that you must know. I am talking about, I’ll probably have a mask. I believe when you’re in a hospital, especially for the reason that particular setting, where you’re talking to plenty of soldiers and individuals that, sometimes, just got off the operating tables, I think it is a great thing to wear a mask. I’ve never been against masks, but I really do believe they will have a time and a place.”

That isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement for masks. And, given most of the mask skepticism Trump has helped to foment over these past couple of months, should be a blinking red warning light for people who believe that this whole dumb debate is finally behind us.

Trump, stubborn and convinced if his own rightness even when facts don’t (as they often don’t) bear it out, will in all probability not relent on how wrong he has been about mask-wearing.

The whole “time and a place” line informs you everything you need to learn about where Trump is headed next. He’ll say that he wore a mask at Walter Reed as it was a hospital. And will continue steadily to express not-so-subtle skepticism of the broader need to wear masks.

Which is terrible for the country. Because masks are our best defense in mitigating the spread of the virus, which can be currently raging through the South and Southwest.

Trump, needless to say, has shown little concern for the broader public health of the country. And Saturday changes nothing about this reality.