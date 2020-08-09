US election 2020: What is the electoral college?

The US governmental election will happen in less than 100 days. But it’s possible the prospect with the most votes from the public will not be the winner.

This is since the president is passed by straight by the citizens, however what’s referred to as the electoral college.

So who are Americans ballot for?

When Americans go to the surveys in governmental elections they’re in fact choosing a group of authorities who comprise the electoral college.

The word “college” here just describes a group of individuals with a shared job. These individuals are electors and their task is to select the president and vice-president.

The electoral college fulfills every 4 years, a couple of weeks after election day, to perform that job.

How does the electoral college work?

The variety of electors from each state is approximately in line with the size of its population.

There are 538 electors …