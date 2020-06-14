US election 2020 week ahead: A ‘panic button’ moment for Senate Republicans

Former Vice President Joe Biden has said he would want to have picked his running mate by August 1 — which isn’t that long now!

Biden himself has retreated somewhat from his earlier in the day armchair quarterbacking of who was simply under consideration and who, well, wasn’t.

While that he still sporadically offers praise for the most-mentioned candidates — and his campaign has held virtual fundraisers with politicians like New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — the former vice president tends to resist much political handicapping nowadays.

Which means things are getting more severe.

4. How do Democrats dance around ‘Defund the Police?’:

What Democrats in Congress wish to spend this week discussing is the package of legislation they introduced last week aimed at reforming the police — from banning chokeholds to building a national database of police misconduct.

What they may well have to grapple with — for another straight week — are ongoing calls from some Black Lives Matter activists to defund the police entirely and reallocate those funds to support marginalized communities.

Which is really a hugely fraught position, politically speaking. An ABC News-Ipsos poll released Friday showed that two-thirds of Americans oppose defunding law enforcement. But nearly 6 in 10 (57%) of black Americans support such a measure — and reallocating that money to more community-based programs.

Seeking to maneuver beyond the “defund the police” debate, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the greatest ranking African American official in Congress, said this on CNN on Sunday

“Nobody is going to de-fund the police. We can restructure the police forces. Restructure, re-imagine policing. That is what we are going to do. The fact of the matter is that police have a role to play.”

Which is, politically speaking, the best place to be. Lots of men and women support reforming law enforcement. Far fewer straight back defunding it entirely.

The question before congressional Democrats is whether Clyburn’s stated position on Sunday is enough for the more activist wing of their party.

3. Trump and the ramp:

Twitter went bananas, suggesting Trump looked old and frail. Which is, of course, what Twitter does.

But then Trump decided to drastically amplify the profile of the moment — and ensure it became a MUCH bigger story.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” Trump tweeted on Saturday night . “The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

It’s hard to overestimate the miscalculation here by Trump. Without his tweet, the video of him walking down the ramp is, maybe, a Sunday story. With the tweet, it is a BIG story on Sunday, with the potential to leak in to a week that the President wants to be focused on the restart of his reelection campaign.

So, why did that he do it? Because he is simply unable to be publicly portrayed as weak or any such thing less than totally-in-command at all times. So, even if that he amplifies the criticism, Trump feels as if he has to respond to it. (Read this about Trump’s twisted definition of toughness.)

It’s a disastrous political instinct.

2. The Trump campaign restart:

It’s been a disastrous last couple of weeks for Trump and his party. (See below). The President hopes this is the week where that most changes, with everything pointing toward Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

While that has been botched already (the rally was originally scheduled for Friday, June 19, which is referred to as Juneteenth, per day celebrating the finish of slavery) Trump and his closest allies view a return to the campaign trail as possibly the thing that may heal what ails the President’s political fortunes.

Trump, ever the hype man, said on Twitter Friday that “we have already had ticket requests in excess of 200,000 people. I look forward to seeing everyone in Oklahoma!”

There’s no question that Trump is fueled by the energy of crowds, and that you will have a ton of people in attendance on Saturday night. (No, there won’t be 200,000 people; the arena where in fact the event will be held features a capacity of just over 19,000.

But with coronavirus surging — in the west and Southwest particularly — the week’s news coverage will probably focus, at the least in part, on the wisdom of Trump holding a sizable rally at all.

And yet, you will find no current plans to enforce social distancing at the rally or mandate mask wearing.

So yes, Trump will likely get what that he wants — a big crowd celebrating the country’s “transition to greatness.” But at what cost?

1. Push the panic button:

Late Saturday night, the Des Moines Register released a poll on the Iowa Senate race. And it was a shocker.

Democrat Theresa Greenfield took 46% in the poll to 43% for Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. As pollster J. Ann Selzer noted , it was the very first poll since Ernst ran and won in 2014 that showed her trailing a broad election opponent.

While those numbers don’t suggest Ernst will totally lose — Republicans have just begun to attack/define Greenfield after her primary win earlier this month — they do explain that a race that was seen on the fringes to be competitive now looks like an extremely real contest.

And that is t-r-o-u-b-l-e for Senate Republicans hoping to hold their narrow majority this fall.

Why? Because there are certainly a whole lot of seats that independent handicappers see as at least as vulnerable as Iowa.

The Cook Political Report , for example, ranks Iowa as “leans Republican” along with both Georgia seats, Kansas and Montana. And they rank four more GOP seats — Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina — as toss-up, meaning they truly are the most put at risk.

Do the math: That’s nine seats. By contrast, Cook rates only two Democratic seats — Alabama and Michigan — as competitive. And if you think about that Democrats only need to net three seats to regain the majority if Biden wins the presidential race (and four if he doesn’t), you can see why Republicans had a very bad Saturday night (and Sunday).