US election 2020: Trump’s chaos presidency has turned on him and other storylines this week

Joe Biden has said he hopes to announce his vice presidential pick around August 1. And that he and his vetting committee will be looking at a dozen approximately potential candidates.

But increasingly lately, it appears as though one among those candidates — California Sen. Kamala Harris — has emerged as the heavy favorite to be the pick.

Harris, who’s African American and Indian American, is the first woman of color on a national ticket for either major party — a substantial historical moment when the country’s racial divide is on vivid display for all the world to see.

She also has a back ground in law and order — she’s the former Attorney General of California — that could, presumably, put her in prime position to lead a significant reform of policing in this country if the Biden-Harris ticket wins in the fall. (Harris has also worked hard to take some of the sharper edges off of her record as a prosecutor in California.)

Of course, until the pick is made, often there is a chance that Biden looks elsewhere. But Harris could be the obvious choice at the moment.

4. The cracks are beginning to show, but …

Over just recent days, we’ve seen condemnations of President Donald Trump from his former Secretary of Defense, his former chief of staff, his former director of national intelligence and one-time GOP eminence grise Colin Powell

The New York Times is reporting that many of the party’s most notable names — including former President George W. Bush — won’t be voting for Trump in November. (A spokesman for Bush pushed straight back on that report Sunday morning.)

And yet, the party establishment remains largely silent. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) appears to be in head-in-the-sand mode, insisting that he’s simply not going to be engaging in questions about how Trump has handled the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.

The disconnect between the party’s former leaders — and former members of the Trump administration — and those still in office is remarkable.

The question in the years ahead is if the latest spate of out-of-office Republicans developing against Trump changes the dynamic for all those still in office. In short: Is there safety in numbers?

My guess? No.

3. Biden hiding?

While the former vice president took a slightly larger public profile in the last week — as the protests enveloped the nation — the simple truth is that he has been not quite invisible for much of the previous couple of months.

Some of this comes into the world of necessity. Biden, at 77, is a prime target for the coronavirus — and his decision to largely stay at (and near) his home in Delaware makes good medical sense.

Some, it would seem, is born of strategy. The truth is that the less news Biden makes, the higher for him. While that he has largely been relegated to back ground noise amid the country’s struggle against Covid-19, his numbers against Trump have strengthened. (More on that below.)

And on the times where Biden has ventured out in to the off-script world, he’s struggled mightily. His now-infamous “you ain’t black” gaffe in an interview with Charlemagne tha God drove a few days of negative news coverage — providing Trump a rest from the ongoing scrutiny over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

For Biden, who’s notoriously gaffe-prone, his most useful approach — for as long as they can get away with it — may well be to provide scripted speeches and remarks and avoid doing any such thing to draw the spotlight onto him.

That’s especially true if Trump continues to look like he is withering under the bright lights.

Biden will travel to Houston, Texas, on Monday to meet privately with Floyd’s family and offer them his condolences, according to a Biden aide.

The former vice president may also tape a video message for Floyd’s funeral service on Tuesday, but Biden is not about to attend the service because his team did not want to cause any disruptions along with his Secret Service protection.

2. Swing State Slippage

Everywhere you look, there’s bad polling news for Trump.

On Sunday morning, the Detroit Free Press released a poll that presents him trailing Biden by 12 points in Michigan.

While Trump continues to insist publicly that all is well (“I think even before today, our polls were — the polls that I’ve seen and the polls that we do were looking very good,” Trump said Friday ), there is evidence just underneath the surface that the President is increasingly concerned.

As CNN reported on Friday , Trump met with his senior campaign staff late last week amid growing concerns that his standing in key swing states is slipping.

What can Trump do to reverse these swing-state struggles? He and his campaign are placing an enormous bet that Friday’s surprisingly strong jobs numbers will be the start of an economic recovery heading into the fall that will restore his standing in places like Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio.

If maybe not? He might be headed to a large-scale Electoral College loss.

1. The Chaos President

At a Republican presidential debate in December 2015, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush made this prediction about then front-runner Donald Trump: “He’s a chaos candidate. And he’d be a chaos president.”

That quote proved deeply prescient. Trump as president has appeared to welcome chaos, using his Twitter feed to lash out in 100 instructions at once — throwing chum in the water to see who responds and how.

Following a good single day of Trump tweets, comments and pronouncements is exhausting. It’s hard to learn where to look. Or things to read. Or watch. There’s just so much — a flurry of activity, with every thing moving so quickly it’s hard to center anyone thing in your line of vision.

Which, for the most part, is how Trump wants it. He believes that he thrives in this chaos, he is able to navigate it with techniques others cannot.

That chaos theory has taken a submit recent weeks, however. The combined aftereffect of the (still) ongoing coronavirus pandemic with the protests across the country has created an amount of uncertainty that has people looking at the President for a reliable response. And Trump’s chaos characteristics are an insufficient balm for all those worries.

That is bad news for Trump. No one likes to feel as though their world is rapidly spiraling out of control. And they enjoy it even less when it feels like their top elected leader is making that chaos worse as opposed to better.

It’s no accident, then, that — per above — Trump’s numbers are slipping in the swing states where he has to win.

And listed here is the problem for a chaos president: When people want stability and calm, you have no idea just how to provide it to them.