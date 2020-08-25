US election 2020: Trump seeks to cast doubt on voting integrity – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump has actually alerted his fellow Republicans their challengers might “steal” November’s election, as his celebration blessed him as their prospect, BBC News reported.

“They’re using Covid to defraud the American people,” Mr Trump informed delegates on the very first day of the celebration convention in North Carolina.

Mr Trump duplicated his much- contested claims that mail- in tallies might lead to citizen scams, according to BBC News.

Opinion surveys recommend he presently tracks Democratic opposition Joe Biden.

Addressing delegates personally at a celebration conference that has actually been considerably downsized by Covid -19, Mr Trump implicated Democrats of “using Covid to steal an election”.

“The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election,” he stated. “We’re going to win.”

Mr Trump likewise alerted of a “rigged” election in 2016, as he routed Hillary Clinton in the surveys.