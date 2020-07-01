US election 2020: Things do not look good for Trump right now

The Tulsa rally did not go in accordance with plan, and there are no official in-person events on the campaign’s calendar this week. But President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are still leaving Washington.

Bonus: Trump gets his fireworks

4. Russia is back

A bombshell report from The New York Times — that Russians had tried to bribe Taliban fighters to kill US troops — has brought Russia roaring back to the political conversation.

US intelligence concluded months ago that Russian military intelligence offered the bounties amid peace talks. Trump was briefed on the intelligence findings and the White House’s National Security Council held a gathering about it in late March, according to the Times, citing officials briefed on the matter.

Trump denies ever being briefed about it, but there’s already pushback on both sides of the aisle. Third-ranking House Republican Liz Cheney is demanding answers from the White House, while Democrats say this fits Trump’s pattern of behavior with Russia.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that Congress is seeking a written report on the specific situation and that the “Gang of Eight” top intelligence lawmakers about Capitol Hill were not briefed about this.

Consider just what Joe Biden tweeted about Sunday evening: “Donald Trump’s entire presidency has been a gift to Putin, but this is beyond the pale.”

3. Coronavirus is still here

With rising coronavirus cases inside nearly every express, the pandemic’s grip will be tightening. And without an injection, the nation’s sources to overcome it is restricted to two time-tested things: Mask-wearing and interpersonal distancing.

Biden, last week, mentioned he would require masks by law , and has belittled Trump’s managing of the outbreak.

“He hasn’t done any of what needs to be done,” Biden said throughout a Saturday night time virtual fundraiser. “And now he’s sending even more people back to work without a plan to safely reopen, hanging the open sign in the economy, crossing his fingers and telling his staff to slow down testing.”

Pelosi likewise doubled regarding mask-wearing (and Trump’s disinclination to be seen putting on one) about Sunday, contacting a federal face mask mandate “ long overdue .”

Trump and Pence have constantly punted face mask regulations in order to cities in addition to states, instead of issue analysis mandate. On Sunday inside Texas, Pence encouraged Americans to wear face masks, but again deferred to regional ordinances about mask needs.

Trump is certainly reluctant to put on a face mask in public at the same time efforts to protect the President’s health ramp up . But don’t keep your inhale on Trump changing training course … even if some other Republicans point out “it would help” in case he used a face mask.

2. Another health care election?

President Trump’s administration will be forging in advance with its initiatives to take apart the Affordable Care Act — the move that will take away healthcare for Americans in the middle of the pandemic.

The Republican-led fight against the AQUI is a generation old, but a lot more Americans are usually turning to the care choice amid career losses plus the coronavirus. New federal data shows almost half a million Americans turned to the particular federal Obamacare exchanges right after losing medical health insurance coverage this coming year.

President Trump is looking in, tweeting on Saturday that “Obamacare is a joke,” and “I will ALWAYS PROTECT PEOPLE WITH PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS, ALWAYS, ALWAYS,ALWAYS!!!”

As a result, medical care is once more proving as a central combat of the usa president race. Priorities USA Action, a major Democratic super PAC supporting Biden, is already bandying a tv set ad inside Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan arguing that will Trump will be “failing on health care” by simply highlighting both impact from the pandemic plus the administration’s work to nullify the AQUI.

1. Things look genuinely bad right now for Trump

Right now, virtually every poll portray the same image for Trump — If voters going to the forms today, he would lose. Significantly. Like, landslide loss

Biden is top nationally in addition to essentially each swing suggest that matters.

And consider the foundation: The economic climate is straight down, the outbreak is flaming, many Americans are being confronted with just how dangerous and strong the racism that is present in this region truly will be.