US election 2020: The 19th amendment and a 100-year milestone for women



Jennifer Carroll Foy wishes to be the very first black female guv in the US





This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment in the United States, which ensured American women the right to vote.

Although the amendment was validated on 18 August 1920, it was preceded by years of organising and demonstrations – led by leading figures of US women’s suffrage like Susan B Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

The 19th amendment is thought about to be a critical piece of legislation, however for minority women – especially African-American, Hispanic and Native-American women – there was a long roadway ahead to make sure total access to the vote.

To mark this year’s centennial, the BBC talked to a variety of women running for workplace – both Republican and Democrat – to see what has actually been attained and what is delegated do.

‘Little by bit, those glass ceilings are coming …