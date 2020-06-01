US election 2020: Protests put Trump and Biden’s leadership to the test

5. Trump’s face masks conflict stretches to the conference: President Donald Trump continues to President Donald Trump continues to push for August’s Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, to go on as deliberate, and with out face masks or social distancing — a degree of competition with North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

While Trump threatens to pull the conference from the state, the President and his get together are wrangling with state and native officers over how to pull off the occasion, which might usually draw greater than 50,000 folks from throughout the nation, amid a pandemic.

The North Carolina Department of Health responded by asking if that was nonetheless the RNC’s intention, and saying that the onus is on conference organizers to provide you with a extra complete plan to preserve attendees protected — together with social distancing and face coverings.





