US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency

Kanye West has officially launched his campaign for the 2020 US presidential election, having an unorthodox rally in Charleston, South Carolina.

West, 43, is running for as a candidate for his self-styled “Birthday Party”.

At the event, the rapper seemed to make policy decisions off-the-cuff, and continued several rants – including on abortion and on Harriet Tubman.

Fans have questioned whether his last-minute bid for the White House is really a promotional stunt.

The Charleston rally did little to clarify whether his run is genuine. But a now-deleted tweet sent from West’s account on Saturday, appearing to exhibit the song list for a new album, added to the speculation.

The event, held at a marriage and conference hall in the city, was said to be available to registered guests only – but West’s campaign web site had no function for people to register or RSVP.

What did Kanye West say at the rally?

West appeared with “2020” shaved to the back of his head and wearing a protective security vest, and addressed the gathered crowd with no microphone.

There were no audience microphones either, leading West to repeatedly tell the crowd to be silent so he could hear the questions being asked.

At one point he began crying when talking about abortion, saying that his parents almost aborted him: “There would have been no Kanye West, because my dad was too busy.”

He added: “I almost killed my daughter… even if my partner [Kim Kardashian West] were to divorce me following this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn’t desire to.”

However then he added he believes abortion should remain legal, but there should be financial support for struggling new mothers – suggesting that “everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars”.

“The only thing that can free us is by obeying the rules that were given to us for a promised land,” he said. “Abortion should be legal because guess what? The law is not by God anyway, so what is legality?”

At another moment, he gave an impromptu monologue about 19th century abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” he said – a statement that prompted groans from the audience.

He also became tearful when talking about his late mother, who died in 2007 from complications during plastic surgery.

Will Kanye West actually be on state ballots?

West, who announced his candidacy on 4 July, has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in many states. He needs to collect enough signatures to appear on the ballot in a number of the others.

Last week he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the very first state where he met the requirements prior to the deadline.

In order to seem on South Carolina’s ballot he must collect 10,000 signatures by noon local time (18:00 BST) on Monday.