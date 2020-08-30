US election 2020: Intelligence chief ends face-to-face security meetings



The leading US intelligence workplace is to stop face-to-face rundowns for legislators on election security and foreign disturbance, mentioning issues about leakages of delicate info.

It will release composed reports rather.

Democrats responded madly, implicating the workplace of relinquishing its duty to keep Congress notified.

They have actually implicated the Trump administration of minimizing dangers to US elections from Russia and other nations.

The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and the Democratic head of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, stated the general public deserved to understand how foreign powers were attempting to overturn American democracy.

In practice the relocation indicates Congress will have less chance to concern authorities from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Intelligence chief ‘exhausted’ of leakages

The ODNI informed the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence that in-person meetings on election security would now be changed by …