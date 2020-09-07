US election 2020: How coronavirus will decide the 2020 race

5. Health:

When he was elected in 2016, Donald Trump, at 70, was the oldest person ever elected to a first term as president. If Joe Biden gets elected this fall, he will break that record; Biden will be 78 on Inauguration Day 2021.

Trump has worked to make Biden’s acuity and health an issue in the campaign, suggesting, without evidence, that the former vice president is not mentally up to the job.

“Something is going on,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity last month . “And I assume we will be able to find out sooner, rather than later, I hope. But something is going on. It’s very strange.” Meanwhile, Trump’s own health has become a topic of conversation in the race — specifically an unscheduled trip he made to Walter Reed hospital in November 2019. The story the White House told about the trip — routine start to his annual physical, just some test and labs — has been contradicted by reporting that Vice President Mike Pence was alerted to the possibility he might need to take over as president if Trump was anesthetized. Even without these stories, the health of the two candidates would be something of an issue, as one is 74 and the other is 77. Voters in the latest CNN poll , released earlier this month, were closely divided over which of the two men they believed had the “stamina” and “sharpness” to be president; 48% chose Biden while 46% opted for Trump. 4. The debates: Despite Trump’s best efforts, there will be only three general election debates this fall,…

