US election 2020: Democrats call for inquiry into Postal Service changes



The coronavirus pandemic has actually struck the US Postal Service hard.





Congressional Democrats have actually called for an examination into choices made by the head of the US Postal Service (USPS), which they state have actually slowed shipments ahead of the election.

There is anticipated to be a big increase in mail-in ballot in November’s governmental vote, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats have actually recommended cost-cutting at USPS might impact the vote count.

But postal chief Louis DeJoy has actually firmly insisted requirements will be satisfied.

“Although there will likely be an unprecedented increase in election mail volume due to the pandemic, the Postal Service has ample capacity to deliver all election mail securely and on-time in accordance with our delivery standards, and we will do so,” the Trump supporter told a board meeting on Friday.

But he stated election authorities needed to “take our normal processing and delivery standards into account”.

Top Democrats consisting of Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday gotten in touch with the USPS inspector general to …