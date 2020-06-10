US economy will shrink 6.5% this year, Fed forecasts | Federal Reserve

The US economy will shrink by 6.5% this year, the Federal Reserve has forecast, announcing it could keep interest levels close to zero into 2022.

The US central bank’s moves come as the economy struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Fed expects the US economy will return to growth in 2021, with unemployment falling to 9.3% and GDP increasing 5%, followed by 3.5% growth in 2022.

“The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term,” it said in a statement.

The Fed cut interest levels to near zero in March if the global coronavirus pandemic reached US shores, and the Fed has since purchased more than $2tn in treasury and mortgage securities to make sure smooth market functioning.

Stock markets have swung right back from big losses in the beginning of the outbreak as investors bet on a swift “V”-shaped recovery. They have also been driven higher by the tech sector’s dominance of US indices.

Tech has been the clearest winner throughout the pandemic, and share prices in organizations including Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft have all recently hit all-time highs.

US stock markets, that have dipped in recent days, bounced right back after the Fed statement on Wednesday.

The Fed also predicted that the sharp rise in unemployment, which includes shot up because the pandemic closed down a lot of the US, would soon start to recede, falling to 5.5% by 2022.

The US jobs market – while still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic – is apparently over the worse.

Last week the labor department announced unemployment had fallen to 13.3% in May from 14.7% in April, as some people came back to work. But the rate remains the highest it is often since the 1940s, and the labor department said that difficulties collecting data throughout the pandemic meant the figure was likely 3% higher.