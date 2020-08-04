US East Coast Braces For Imminent Hurricane as Tropical Storm Isaias Regains Strength

Tropical Storm Isaias was set to regain hurricane strength Monday before slamming into the US eastern seaboard, bringing life-threatening storm surges to North and South Carolina.

The storm, currently 60 miles (100 kilometers) southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, was packing sustained winds of 70 miles (112 kilometers) per hour, with wind speeds predicted to increase during the day.

Isaias is forecast to “make landfall tonight as a hurricane with dangerous winds and storm surge,” the National Hurricane Center said, adding the storm would likely hit close to the border between North and South Carolina.

Storm surges could generate water 3 to 5 feet (1-1.5 meters) above ground level.

The storm will then track up the East Coast, with heavy rainfall expected to cause flash flooding through the mid-Atlantic states and bringing storm-force winds to Washington, Philadelphia and New York on Tuesday.

Residents in flood-prone areas “should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions,” the National Hurricane Center said.

In the hurricane warning zone, “preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” it added.

President Donald Trump announced he had issued emergency declarations for Florida and both…