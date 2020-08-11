US did not fully assess civilian risks when pushing Saudi arms sales-report – Middle East Monitor

The US Department of State did not fully examine the danger of civilian casualties when it pressed through an enormous sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia in 2015, a federal government guard dog’s report stated on Tuesday.

“OIG (the State Department Inspector General) found that the Department did not fully assess risks and implement mitigation measures to reduce civilian casualties and legal concerns associated with the transfer of PGMs included in the Secretary’s May 2019 emergency certification,” the report stated.

Congress had actually asked for an examination into the Trump administration’s May 2019 choice to press ahead with more than $8 billion in military sales to Saudi Arabia and other nations in the area, avoiding the congressional evaluation procedure by stating an “emergency” over stress with Iran.

Members of Congress obstructed a few of the sales out of issue that the Raytheon Technologies Corp wise bombs and other devices may add to the heavy civilian toll and humanitarian disaster in Yemen’s civil war.

The report did not take a position on whether the emergency situation statement was warranted, and stated the State Department did not break the Arms Export Control Act.

It did discover that the department had …