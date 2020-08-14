US Designates Confucius Institutes ‘Foreign Missions’ of China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated the United States sees the CI company as “an entity advancing Beijing’s worldwide propaganda and malign impact project on U.S. schools and K-12 class. “
Confucius Institutes are moneyed by the PRC and part of the Chinese Communist Party’s worldwide impact and propaganda device,” he stated in a declaration revealing the classification.
“For more than four decades, Beijing has enjoyed free and open access to U.S. society, while denying that same access to Americans and other foreigners in China. Furthermore, the PRC has taken advantage of America’s openness to undertake large scale and well-funded propaganda efforts and influence operations in this country,” stated Pompeo.