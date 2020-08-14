US Designates Confucius Institutes ‘Foreign Missions’ of China

The United States on Thursday designated the Confucius Institute education program as a “foreign mission” of China, establishing the Chinese government-funded language mentor plan for harder examination amidst intensifying relations in between Washington and Beijing.

The order needs the Confucius Institute U.S. Center personnel to sign up and follow limitations comparable to those put on diplomatic embassies, and just recently used by Washington to Chinese state media outlets.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated the United States sees the CI company as “an entity advancing Beijing’s worldwide propaganda and malign impact project on U.S. schools and K-12 class. “

Confucius Institutes are moneyed by the PRC and part of the Chinese Communist Party’s worldwide impact and propaganda device,” he stated in a declaration revealing the classification.

“For more than four decades, Beijing has enjoyed free and open access to U.S. society, while denying that same access to Americans and other foreigners in China. Furthermore, the PRC has taken advantage of America’s openness to undertake large scale and well-funded propaganda efforts and influence operations in this country,” stated Pompeo.