US department store JC Penney files for bankruptcy – Panorama

American department store JC Penney has actually submitted for bankruptcy coming to be the current firm to be struck by Covid-19, BBC News records.

The 118- year- old store markets clothes, cosmetics and also jewelry at over 850 areas throughout the nation. It utilizes greater than 80,000 individuals.

It submitted for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday permitting it to reorganize despite the fact that it can no more pay its financial debts.

JC Penney’s news follows J Crew submitted for bankruptcy last month.

There had actually been rumours of an approaching bankruptcy after JC Penney missed out on passion settlements in April.

A declaration from the firm claimed it has $500 m (₤400 m) in money and also has actually gotten funding dedications of $900 m from loan providers.

It claimed some shops would certainly shut because of this.

“The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities, and our country,” president Jill Soltau claimed in a declaration.

JC Penney was started in Wyoming by James Cash Penney in1902 His idea was that rates must be reduced, collection and also significant – an action far from the bargaining that was prevalent at the time.

It endured the Great Depression and also expanded throughout the 20 thCentury But with the intro of on the internet purchasing the firm started to battle.

It has actually shut numerous shops and also countless work in the last few years.

Last year it reported sales of $107 bn, a reduction of greater than $7bn in 10 years.