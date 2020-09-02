US Department of Health offers PR firms $250 million to ‘defeat despair and inspire hope’ on COVID-19 – Panorama

The Department of Health and Human Services has actually provided an agreement worth more than $250 million to an interactions company that can install a public relations project on the COVID-19 pandemic, with the huge bulk of the cash to be invested prior to January, Politico reports.

Among the noted objectives of the agreement are to “defeat despair and inspire hope, sharing best practices for businesses to operate in the new normal and instill confidence to return to work and restart the economy,” according to a “performance work statement” went to more than a lots firms.

According to the source, the project consists of producing civil service statements to encourage Americans to “engage in behavior that actively promote health behaviors or good citizenship,” along with notifying the general public about vaccine details, treatments, and the stages of resuming the economy, Politico reports.

Using conventional and social networks, sports and home entertainment figures, and other “creative partners” to “deliver important public health and economic information, the administration can defeat despair, inspire hope, and achieve national recovery,” the file states.