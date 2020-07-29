US Democrats reject restrictions on military aid to Israel – Middle East Monitor

American Democrats voted extremely versus a draft resolution which would limit US military aid to Israel, reports exposed the other day.

The draft resolution likewise condemned Israeli settlements, which have actually been identified unlawful by the UN Security Council.

The committee turned down the addition of the term “occupation” and declined to condition aid to Israel need to the profession state move on with addition efforts.

The modification was presented by Clem Balanoff, the Illinois director of the pro-Bernie Sanders non-profit “Our Revolution”.Although 34 members enacted favour of the movement, 117 opposed it and 5 stayed away.

