US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police

US Democrats in Congress have proposed sweeping legislation to reform American police, following weeks of protests against police brutality and racism.

The bill would make it easier to prosecute police for misconduct, ban chokeholds, and addresses racism.

Its comes as Minneapolis lawmakers vowed to disband the city’s police force.

The death of George Floyd as a result of a white officer there sparked national pressure for change.

However, it was unclear whether Republicans, who get a handle on the US Senate, will support the proposed Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

Mr Floyd’s brother is expected to testify to the House of Representatives later this week in a hearing on police reform.

What does the bill say?

The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 was introduced on Monday by top Democratic lawmakers House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, black senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker and members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

As she revealed the bill, Mrs Pelosi read the names of black men and women who’ve died as a result of police recently.

The bill forces federal police to use human anatomy and dashboard cameras, ban chokeholds, expel unannounced police raids referred to as “no-knock warrants”, allow it to be easier to hold police liable for civil rights violations and requires federal funds to be withheld from local police forces who do not make similar reforms.

“The martyrdom of George Floyd gave the American experience a moment of national anguish, as we grieve for the black Americans killed by police brutality,” Mrs Pelosi said.

“Today, this movement of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action”.

The bill makes lynching a federal crime, limits the sale of military weapons to the police and gives the Department of Justice the authority to investigate state and local police for evidence of department-wide bias or misconduct.

It would also create a “national police misconduct registry” – a database of complaints against police.

Some Republican leaders have said they would look at the possibility of writing their own bill, with a hearing scheduled in the Senate Judiciary committee a few weeks.

However, members of President Trump’s party have been largely reticent on signalling support for legislation.

In a rest with his party, Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Sunday tweeted images of himself marching towards the White House with Christian protesters, with the caption “Black Lives Matter.”

What chance does the bill have?

The reform package, crafted by Democratic leaders in Congress, can be viewed the “official” position of the party – at the least for now. It is, partly, an effort to head off more outlandish measures that some on the left, beneath the slogan “defund the police”, are pushing.

If the Democrats will keep their liberal ranks in line, they must be able to get the reforms passed in the House of Representatives, where they will have a majority. The outlook is less certain in the Republican-controlled Senate – specially if Donald Trump sees political advantage in trying to paint Democratic proposals as a threat to “law and order”.

While there is certainly sure to be a lot of heated rhetoric from national politicians within a presidential election season, the actual change might end up originating from local officials who are more directly accountable to the voters in municipalities which have seen the greatest protests.

The call to disband the police in Minneapolis, while largely symbolic at this point, could indicate that sweeping changes are very real possibility – with or without federal guidance.

This could be the beginning of number of local experiments in policing reform that take completely different forms in various parts of the US.

More on George Floyd’s death

What’s happening elsewhere?

Introduction of the bill comes 1 day after a most of the Minneapolis City Council has pledged to dismantle the local police department. Nine of the 13 councillors said a “new model of public safety” could be created in a city where police force has been accused of racism.

But commentators say Minneapolis are now able to expect an extended and complex debate over policing, plus it remains unclear what form structural reform will take

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had already said however divert money from the city’s police department to social services.

“Defund the police” was a rallying cry through the latest street protests, that occasionally spilled into violence and looting.

“Defunding” advocates have for decades been condemning what they describe since the aggressive militarised policing in the US.

They argue that police departments’ budgets should be slashed and funds diverted to social programmes to avoid unnecessary confrontation and heal the racial divide.

Entire city police departments have now been disbanded before in the country: in Compton, California, in 2000, and 12 years later in Camden, New Jersey. In both cases they certainly were replaced with bigger new forces that covered local counties.

What’s the latest on the protests?

Demonstrators gathered again on Sunday in US cities including Washington DC, New York, and Los Angeles – the place where a local broadcaster estimated 20,000 people had rallied down Hollywood Boulevard.

The protests were mostly peaceful, and security measures over the US were lifted as unrest started to ease. However, Seattle Police Department said a person drove a vehicle into a demonstration there on Sunday night, before shooting and wounding a 27-year-old bystander.

The UK also saw sizeable weekend protests in support of Black Lives Matter, with demonstrations in cities including London, Manchester, Cardiff, Leicester and Sheffield.

  • Protesters tear down statue amid anti-racism demos

Protesters in London knelt for a minute’s silence before chanting “no justice, no peace”.

In Australia, tens of thousands joined anti-racism protests in Brisbane, Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide and elsewhere, despite warnings from officials on the coronavirus.

US protests timeline

Tributes to George Floyd at a makeshift memorial

George Floyd dies after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis&comma; Minnesota. Footage shows a white officer&comma; Derek Chauvin&comma; kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he is pinned to a floor. Mr Floyd is heard repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe”. He is pronounced dead later in hospital.

Demonstrators in Minneapolis

Four officers mixed up in arrest of George Floyd are fired. Protests begin as the video of the arrest is shared widely on social networking. Hundreds of demonstrators simply take to the streets of Minneapolis and vandalise police cars and the police station with graffiti.

Protesters lie on the streets in Portland, Oregon

Protests spread to other cities including Memphis and Los Angeles. In some places&comma; like Portland&comma; Oregon&comma; protesters lie in the road&comma; chanting “I can’t breathe”. Demonstrators again gather around the police station in Minneapolis where in fact the officers involved with George Floyd’s arrest were based and set fire to it. The building is evacuated and police retreat.

President Trump tweets about the unrest

President Trump blames the violence on a lack of leadership in Minneapolis and threatens to outline the National Guard in a tweet.  He follows it up in an additional tweet with a warning “when the looting starts&comma; the shooting starts”. The second tweet is hidden by Twitter for “glorifying violence”.

Members of a CNN crew are arrested at a protest

A CNN reporter&comma; Omar Jimenez&comma; is arrested while covering the Minneapolis protest. Mr Jimenez was reporting live when police officers handcuffed him. A few momemts later many of his colleagues are also arrested. They are typical later released once they are confirmed to be members of the media.

Derek Chauvin charged with murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after being charged on the death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin&comma; 44&comma; is charged with murder and manslaughter. The charges carry a combined maximum 35-year sentence.

Demonstrators set fire to rubbish in New York

Violence spreads across the US on the sixth nights protests. An overall total of at the least five individuals are reported killed in protests from Indianapolis to Chicago. More than 75 cities have seen protests. At least 4&comma;400 folks have been arrested.  Curfews are imposed over the US to try to stem the unrest.

Trump posing with a Bible outside a boarded-up church

President Trump threatens to send in the military to quell growing civil unrest. He says if cities and states fail to control the protests and “defend their residents” he’ll deploy the army and “quickly solve the problem for them”. Mr Trump poses in front of a damaged church shortly after police used tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters nearby.

George Floyd's family joined protesters in Houston

Tens of a large number of protesters again take to the streets. One of the biggest protests is in George Floyd’s hometown of Houston&comma; Texas. Many defy curfews in several cities&comma; however the demonstrations are largely peaceful.

Mourners gather to remember George Floyd

A memorial service for George Floyd is held in Minneapolis.  Those gathered in tribute stand alone for eight minutes&comma; 46 seconds&comma; the total amount of time Mr Floyd is alleged to have been on the floor under arrest. Hundreds attended the service&comma; which heard a eulogy from civil rights activist Rev Al Sharpton.

Protester addresses crowds in Australia

As the US saw yet another weekend of protests&comma; with countless amounts marching in Washington DC&comma; anti-racism demonstrations were held all over the world.

In Australia&comma; there were major protests in Sydney&comma; Melbourne and Brisbane that focused on the treating indigenous Australians. There were also demonstrations in France&comma; Germany&comma; Spain and great britain. In Bristol&comma; protesters tore down the statue of a 17th century slave trader and threw it in to the harbour.

