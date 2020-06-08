US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police

Image copyright

US Democrats in Congress have proposed sweeping legislation to reform American police, following weeks of protests against police brutality and racism.

The bill would make it easier to prosecute police for misconduct, ban chokeholds, and addresses racism.

Its comes as Minneapolis lawmakers vowed to disband the city’s police force.

The death of George Floyd as a result of a white officer there sparked national pressure for change.

However, it was unclear whether Republicans, who get a handle on the US Senate, will support the proposed Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

Mr Floyd’s brother is expected to testify to the House of Representatives later this week in a hearing on police reform.

What does the bill say?

The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 was introduced on Monday by top Democratic lawmakers House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, black senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker and members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

As she revealed the bill, Mrs Pelosi read the names of black men and women who’ve died as a result of police recently.

The bill forces federal police to use human anatomy and dashboard cameras, ban chokeholds, expel unannounced police raids referred to as “no-knock warrants”, allow it to be easier to hold police liable for civil rights violations and requires federal funds to be withheld from local police forces who do not make similar reforms.

“The martyrdom of George Floyd gave the American experience a moment of national anguish, as we grieve for the black Americans killed by police brutality,” Mrs Pelosi said.

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption The history of police violence in the US

“Today, this movement of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action”.

The bill makes lynching a federal crime, limits the sale of military weapons to the police and gives the Department of Justice the authority to investigate state and local police for evidence of department-wide bias or misconduct.

It would also create a “national police misconduct registry” – a database of complaints against police.

Some Republican leaders have said they would look at the possibility of writing their own bill, with a hearing scheduled in the Senate Judiciary committee a few weeks.

However, members of President Trump’s party have been largely reticent on signalling support for legislation.

In a rest with his party, Republican Senator Mitt Romney on Sunday tweeted images of himself marching towards the White House with Christian protesters, with the caption “Black Lives Matter.”

What chance does the bill have?

The reform package, crafted by Democratic leaders in Congress, can be viewed the “official” position of the party – at the least for now. It is, partly, an effort to head off more outlandish measures that some on the left, beneath the slogan “defund the police”, are pushing.

If the Democrats will keep their liberal ranks in line, they must be able to get the reforms passed in the House of Representatives, where they will have a majority. The outlook is less certain in the Republican-controlled Senate – specially if Donald Trump sees political advantage in trying to paint Democratic proposals as a threat to “law and order”.

While there is certainly sure to be a lot of heated rhetoric from national politicians within a presidential election season, the actual change might end up originating from local officials who are more directly accountable to the voters in municipalities which have seen the greatest protests.

The call to disband the police in Minneapolis, while largely symbolic at this point, could indicate that sweeping changes are very real possibility – with or without federal guidance.

This could be the beginning of number of local experiments in policing reform that take completely different forms in various parts of the US.

What’s happening elsewhere?

Introduction of the bill comes 1 day after a most of the Minneapolis City Council has pledged to dismantle the local police department. Nine of the 13 councillors said a “new model of public safety” could be created in a city where police force has been accused of racism.

But commentators say Minneapolis are now able to expect an extended and complex debate over policing, plus it remains unclear what form structural reform will take

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had already said however divert money from the city’s police department to social services.

“Defund the police” was a rallying cry through the latest street protests, that occasionally spilled into violence and looting.

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption The US’s history of racial inequality has paved just how for contemporary police brutality

“Defunding” advocates have for decades been condemning what they describe since the aggressive militarised policing in the US.

They argue that police departments’ budgets should be slashed and funds diverted to social programmes to avoid unnecessary confrontation and heal the racial divide.

Entire city police departments have now been disbanded before in the country: in Compton, California, in 2000, and 12 years later in Camden, New Jersey. In both cases they certainly were replaced with bigger new forces that covered local counties.

What’s the latest on the protests?

Demonstrators gathered again on Sunday in US cities including Washington DC, New York, and Los Angeles – the place where a local broadcaster estimated 20,000 people had rallied down Hollywood Boulevard.

The protests were mostly peaceful, and security measures over the US were lifted as unrest started to ease. However, Seattle Police Department said a person drove a vehicle into a demonstration there on Sunday night, before shooting and wounding a 27-year-old bystander.

The UK also saw sizeable weekend protests in support of Black Lives Matter, with demonstrations in cities including London, Manchester, Cardiff, Leicester and Sheffield.

Protesters tear down statue amid anti-racism demos

Protesters in London knelt for a minute’s silence before chanting “no justice, no peace”.

In Australia, tens of thousands joined anti-racism protests in Brisbane, Melbourne, Hobart, Adelaide and elsewhere, despite warnings from officials on the coronavirus.