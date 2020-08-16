US Democratic convention, Fed and ECB minutes, flash PMIs

We have a consistent financial calendar today along with Brexit talks and the US Democratic National Convention.

The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will launch the information of their July conferences.

Retail results settle the second-quarter revenues season in the US, with Walmart amongst the leading names to follow. Some huge players in Europe too today– Norway’s $1tn oil fund reports, while the world’s biggest container shipping line, Maersk, and the world’s most significant miner, BHP, likewise have results out.

Britain and Japan have some crucial information explains through the week and flash acquiring supervisors’ index information from the UK and Europe will remain in concentrate on Friday.

Brexit talks in between Britain and the EU are set to resume in Brussels today, however nobody near the talks is anticipating significant relocations up until September, when UK arbitrator David Frost has actually stated “an agreement can be reached . . . and we will work to achieve this if we can.”

The UK likewise starts the week with less Covid -19 limitations– bowling streets, skating rinks and gambling establishments will be enabled to open, while beauty parlor, health spas and barbers will have the ability to provide all“close-contact services and treatment”

In a considerable increase to the arts sector, indoor theatres, music and …