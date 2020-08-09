US COVID-19 cases hit 5 million; Brazil deaths at 100,000: Live | News

The United States has actually set a record for coronavirus cases, with more than 5 million individuals now contaminated, according to a Reuters tally, as the nation’s leading transmittable illness main provided hope previously today that a reliable vaccine may be offered by year-end.

Brazil’s coronavirus deaths have actually gone beyond 100,000 deaths 5 months after the very first reported case in an indication that the nation has actually not included the lethal illness.

More than 10,000 individuals have actually passed away from coronavirus in South Africa because the pandemic shown up in the nation in March, the health ministry stated.

At least 19.48 million individuals all over the world have actually been detected with COVID-19, while the worldwide death toll crossed 723,000 More than 11.8 million have actually recuperated.

Here are the most recent updates:

Sunday, August 9

02: 22 GMT – China reports 23 brand-new COVID-19 cases in mainland

China has actually reported 23 brand-new coronavirus cases in the mainland since completion of August 8, below 31 a day previously, Reuters news firm reported on Sunday pricing quote the nation’s health authority.

Among the brand-new cases, 15 were in your area sent and 8 were imported infections, the National Health Commission stated in a declaration released on its site.

Some 45 individuals were released on Saturday and there are still 817 active cases in the nation, consisting of 43 serious cases.

The overall variety of infections in mainland China now stands at 84,619, with the death toll the same at 4,634

01: 45 GMT – Mexico stops …