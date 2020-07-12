US Covid-19 cases are climbing but some state and local leaders are clashing over moves to curb the spread

In Florida, Rep. Donna Shalala said the virus continues to be out of control and places like Miami are edging closer to shutting down for a 2nd time.

“It’s out of control across the state because our governor won’t even tell everybody to wear masks. At least in Miami-Dade county, everyone must wear a mask when they’re outside,” she told CNN Saturday night.

“This is an American tragedy,” she added.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted implementing a state-wide mask mandate, saying the other day the state has “stabilized where we’re at.” On Saturday, he suggested Florida wouldn’t normally be moving forward to the next reopening phase for the present time, saying “we want to get this positivity rate down.”

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp slammed the Atlanta mayor’s decision to move the city’s reopening back to phase 1 , saying the action was “merely guidance — both non-binding and legally unenforceable.” Phase 1 includes an order for residents to stay home aside from essential trips. The mayor, who has tested positive for Covid-19, defended her decision saying the state opened recklessly and residents were “suffering the consequences.”

“As clearly stated in my executive orders, no local action can be more or less restrictive, and that rule applies statewide,” Kemp wrote on Twitter.

The debates are part of nationwide efforts by US leaders to get a handle on a now rapid spread of coronavirus without having to force residents into a 2nd lockdown. More than 1 / 2 of US states have paused or rolled back their reopening plans in hopes of slowing down new cases. But both mandates and ideas for face masks by officials still face heavy backlash by many Americans — even as experts warn they are the best approach to prevent further spread of the virus.

Now deep into the coronavirus crisis, the US is reporting a lot more than 3.2 million infections, according to Johns Hopkins University. That’s more than the individual population of 21 states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico, according to US Census Bureau data. At least 134,814 Americans have died.

How states are trending

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, at the least 33 states are recording an upward trend in new cases, compared to the previous week.

Those states are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Fourteen states are trekking steady: Alaska, Arizona, Maryland, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington state and Wyoming.

Three states are reporting a decline: Delaware, Maine and New Jersey

Americans hit the road on 4th of July

Even as cases surge in many elements of the country, a new analysis of mobile phone data across 10 coronavirus hotspots suggests even more people hit the road over the July 4 holiday than all through the Memorial Day week-end.

Mobility is among the drivers of transmission of the virus, experts have said, but maybe it’s weeks before there is — if there is — an increase in cases linked to the July holiday.

The analysis comes from data shared with CNN by Cuebiq, one of the private businesses the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to track general movement in the US. It included data from Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Phoenix, Orlando, Tampa, Charleston, Miami and Atlanta areas.

Travelers tended to visit cities inside their own state or region, but some traveled further. About 3.7% of visitors to the Miami area originated from New York, and not exactly 4% originated from the Atlanta area. Of the those who visited Phoenix, 16.3% originated from just three metro areas in Southern California — including Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego. Others came from areas around Chicago and Dallas.

The travels come despite guidance from health officials who urged Americans to skip old-fashioned celebrations, adding residents who may be feeling well is also carrying the virus.

The CDC now estimates 40% of men and women infected with coronavirus show no symptoms. The % of asymptomatic cases in the country remains uncertain, the agency said.

The fiery debate around school openings

As the country grapples to get ahold of the crisis, the president announced last week he is pressuring governors to reopen schools in a push to reunite the country to business as usual.

The 69-page document obtained by the Times marked “For Internal Use Only” was among materials for federal public health response teams deployed to coronavirus hotspots to help local public health officials handle the outbreak, the newspaper reported.