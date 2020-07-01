US court blocks Trump niece from publishing ‘tell-all’ memoir – for now – Armenian News

A New York judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s niece from publishing a damning tell-all memoir in regards to the US first family, BBC News reports.

Mary Trump’s upcoming book, Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, is because of be published on 28 July.

But on Tuesday a judge granted a restraining order to Ms Trump’s uncle, the president’s brother, Robert.

Lawyers for Ms Trump say they are going to immediately appeal against the ruling.

“The trial court’s temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment,” said her lawyer, Ted Boutrous.

“This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in an election year, should not be supressed even for one day,” that he continued.

The book is being published by Simon & Schuster and has already reached fourth place on Amazon’s best-seller list ahead of its release.