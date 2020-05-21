US could have prevented majority of deaths and cases if it shut down sooner, new model finds

Seating is closed off at a restaurant in Linden, New Jersey. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

If the United States had carried out social distancing insurance policies only a week sooner, it could have prevented greater than half the quantity of coronavirus deaths and infections, in response to new analysis from Columbia University.

And if the nation had locked down two weeks sooner than it did, it could have prevented 84% of deaths and 82% of cases, stated the the analysis workforce, led by epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman.

“Our findings underscore the importance of early intervention and aggressive response in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic,” the researchers wrote within the report, revealed on-line within the pre-print server MedRxiv.

Their findings have not been reviewed by different consultants for accuracy.

The US timeline: The first US case was reported on the finish of January. It wasn’t till mid-March that the Trump administration urged Americans to keep away from teams and restrict journey. That’s additionally when cities like New York began to shut faculties.

The examine used epidemiologic modeling to gauge transmission charges from March 15 to May 3 and decide the influence social distancing could have.

The first days had been essential. “During the initial growth of a pandemic, infections increase exponentially. As a consequence, early intervention and fast response are critical,” the researchers wrote.

But they admitted it’s additionally true that they could not account for the way folks would have responded to earlier insurance policies.

“Public compliance with social distancing rules may also lag due to sub-optimal awareness of infection risk,” they stated.

All 50 states are actually in some stage of reopening. If native leaders detect a progress in new cases, they need to reply rapidly, the Columbia workforce stated — an extended response time ends in a stronger rebound of infections and demise.