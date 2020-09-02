US corporate bond issuance hits $1.919tn in 2020, beating full-year record

Companies have raised more debt in the US bond market this year than ever before, as a dash for cash during the coronavirus crisis took issuance past previous full-year totals with months left to go.

A $2bn bond from Japanese bank Mizuho and a $2.5bn deal from junk-rated hospital operator Tenet Healthcare helped nudge overall US corporate bond issuance to $1.919tn so far this year, surpassing the previous annual record of $1.916tn set in 2017, according to data from Refinitiv.

The surge marks a dramatic revival for the market since the coronavirus-induced rout in March, when prices slumped and yields soared, increasing businesses’ cost of borrowing to prohibitive levels and temporarily shutting down new issuance.

“There has been a phenomenal amount of issuance,” said Peter Tchir, chief macro strategist at Academy Securities in New York. “It’s been the busiest summer I have ever seen. It’s felt like we have been setting issuance records month after month.”

The Federal Reserve’s historic interventions, including a pledge late in March to buy corporate bonds for the first time, sparked a swift recovery, pulling down borrowing costs and reopening the market.

After an initial rush by top-rated companies to secure emergency funds, the bond binge has extended to lower-quality…