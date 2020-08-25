US Coronavirus: While nationwide surge may be slowing, officials warn of troubling Covid-19 signs across US heartland

Kansas Gov Laura Kelly stated Monday the state had actually reached an “unfortunate milestone” by reporting a minimum of one case of the infection in every county.

The state’s infection rate, she stated, “continues an alarming trend in the wrong direction.”

To make matters worse, Kelly stated, as university student go back to school, numerous clusters have actually been reported at universities across the state. Last week, the University of Kansas reported more than 80 cases of the infection. The college is amongst lots of others across the nation that have actually reported Covid -19 cases after trainees moved into dormitories.

In Kentucky,Gov Andy Beshear cautioned cases might increase once again as the state reported more deaths recently than “in any other week battling the virus.”

