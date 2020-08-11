US coronavirus: Vaccines and asymptomatic spreaders may hold keys to answering Covid-19 mysteries, experts say

One of those mysteries: why the experience can be so greatly various from individual to individual. One professional states the response may suggest taking a more detailed take a look at previous vaccines people have actually had.

“When we looked in the setting of Covid disease, we found that people who had prior vaccinations with a variety of vaccines — for pneumococcus, influenza, hepatitis and others — appeared to have a lower risk of getting Covid disease,”Dr Andrew Badley, a contagious illness expert at Mayo Clinic informed CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night.

It’s what immunologists call immune training: how your body immune system produces a reliable reaction to eradicate infections, Badley states.

“A good analogy is to think of your immune system as being a muscle,” he stated. “The more you exercise that muscle, the stronger it will be when you need it.”

