US coronavirus update: Latest news on cases, deaths and reopenings

President Donald Trump listens throughout a gathering on the White House on May 18. Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump late Monday threatened to completely pull US funding from the World Health Organization if it doesn’t “commit to major substantive improvements in the next 30 days.”

In a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Trump stated, “It is evident the repeated missteps by you and your group in responding to the pandemic have been extraordinarily expensive for the world. The solely manner ahead for the World Health Organization is that if it will possibly really exhibit independence from China.

“My administration has already started discussions with you on how to reform the organization. But action is needed quickly. We do not have time to waste.”

The menace comes at a exceptional time. The coronavirus pandemic has killed greater than 90,000 Americans and greater than 318,000 individuals worldwide as of late Monday and, whereas there are promising indicators from some vaccine trials, there isn’t any remedy for the virus.

The letter additionally underscores the extent to which blame aimed on the WHO and China has grow to be a defining a part of the President’s response to the outbreak.

When a lot of his predecessors would rely on international establishments to assist stem the tide of a pandemic, Trump’s ultimatum is simply the newest signal of his mistrust towards world entities.

