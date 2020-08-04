US coronavirus: There’s still a long way to go in the pandemic, WHO official says

“We need to remain focused. We need to remain strong,” the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 technical lead, Maria Van Kerkhove stated. “We need to accept that this is challenging, but use these challenges to really put it towards something positive and fight this pandemic together.”

New limitations were put in location by lots of US states after parts of the nation started resuming and– numerous weeks later on– saw a spike in cases. In May, when most states initially started raising limitations and pictures of congested bars and celebrations emerged, professionals alerted that without social distancing and face coverings, there would likely come a rise. Months considering that those very first reopenings, states throughout the South are reporting countless brand-new cases every day and as some appear to near a peak of cases, there are parts in the Midwest that are now raising alarm.

But there are some states that have actually gotten it ideal by not letting up on limitations after their case numbers started dipping. Among them, Connecticut, which has among the least expensive infection rates in the nation.

The state is in its second phase of reopening , where dining establishments are minimal to 50% indoor capability and bars– which health authorities throughout the nation have actually stated sustained the spread of the infection– stay closed. All companies that resume need to initially accredit with the state they are following coronavirus-related standards. Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading transmittable illness professional, applauded the state Monday. “You’re not pulling …

