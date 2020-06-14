US coronavirus: Some states see record hospitalizations

Of the nearly 20 states where numbers surged, Oregon, Nevada, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Alabama and South Carolina recorded a rise of over 50% previously week in comparison with the previous one.

The upsurge in coronavirus cases in several states is not of necessity a second spike, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases.

“However, when you start to see increases in hospitalization, that’s a surefire situation that you’ve got to pay close attention to,” he said Friday.

Early hotspot sees a major improvement

Once the epicenter of the pandemic as home to the greatest and densest city nationwide, New York state has made an important turnaround.

The quantity of deaths for this virus dropped further in New York as much of the state inches toward fully reopening, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday. The state reported 32 lives lost because of the coronavirus, its lowest number since the pandemic hit. And its Covid-related hospitalizations were at 1,734 on Saturday, the cheapest since March 20.

“We’ve done it, we have tamed the beast, we are now 180 degrees on the other side,” Cuomo said.

While New York has made much progress, he said, nearly 1 / 2 of the country have not. He noted that not exactly 20 states have experienced surges in coronavirus cases.

“This is a frightening time,” Cuomo added. “We thought that we were past it. Well, the beast is rearing its ugly head. Half the states are seeing an increase. New York is exactly the opposite.”

And in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown put a seven-day pause on dancing with reopening in light of a growth in cases that followed loosening of restrictions. “This is essentially a statewide yellow light,” Brown said.

Some of the increased cases may be a results of more testing. The quantity of new tests reported each day in the country has generally tripled since mid-April, according to data collected by the Covid Tracking Project.

Officials urged individuals to continue following social distancing recommendations and wearing masks in public, among other CDC guidelines.

“We now know that this disease has a high degree of asymptomatic spread, which is why we encourage people to wear face coverings,” US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told Detroit TV station WJBK.

Most Americans are following guidelines

While the pandemic shows no signs of reducing, the good news is most Americans have now been following directions on approaches to combat it.

Close to 80% of Americans surveyed nationwide said they’d self-isolated last month, based on a CDC report released Friday.

Nationwide, 74% of these surveyed said they wore face coverings in public either always or often.

And 84.3% of these surveyed believed their state’s mitigation strategies were the proper balance and even not restrictive enough, the survey team, led by the CDC’s Michael Tynan, said in the agency’s weekly report.

“Most adults reported they would not feel safe if government-ordered community mitigation strategies such as stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closures were lifted nationwide at the time the survey was conducted, although a minority of these adults who did not feel safe wanted these restrictions lifted despite the risks,” the team concluded.