US coronavirus: Some celebrated July 4th virtually while others packed beaches despite Covid-19 surge

The changes followed pleas from health officials who warned holiday crowds and packed gatherings like the ones the US witnessed over Memorial Day weekend may likely lead to further spikes in coronavirus cases — amid an already raging crisis across the country.

Already, not quite half of US states halted their reopening plans as new coronavirus cases surged to record-breaking numbers in past weeks. Both city and state leaders attributed part of that rise to gatherings of young groups.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now projecting the country will dsicover nearly 148,000 coronavirus deaths by the end of the month. So far, at least 129,676 Americans have died and more than 2.8 million have already been infected, based on Johns Hopkins University.

And while many cities took measured approaches to celebrate the Fourth of July, images emerging from the vacation weekend show not most people are taking the warnings seriously.

Fourth of July crowds

Crowds flocked to Virginia Beach shores Saturday, despite the city canceled its holiday fireworks display to “help keep Virginia Beach safe in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.” CNN affiliate WAVY reported city officials warned residents of additional traffic due to the holiday, adding they anticipated tens of thousands of people would visit Virginia Beach.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, saw similar scenes as beachgoers opted to celebrate by the water Saturday. Earlier this week, the state’s governor announced bars at Delaware beaches will be closed for the holiday week-end.

“It seems pretty regular for the 4th of July with definitely a lot of people,” Marine Safety Lt. Rich Stropky told the affiliate.

In the rest of the united states, crowds gathered to continue protests that have been ongoing for higher than a month through the entire US. In Baltimore, one witness said at least 300 people gathered around a Christopher Columbus statue before toppling it and throwing it in the water . In New York, more than 1,000 demonstrators marched on Brooklyn Bridge as part of the Unite New York Fourth of July Rally & March, police said.

Masks and social distancing were also features that were mostly absent from the White House Fourth of July celebration. Tables on the White House South Lawn were notably spaced, with about six chairs per table.

And as people tried to beat the July heat, many congregated in the shady areas of the area, not distancing at all.

34 states record rise in new cases

Coronavirus cases are rising in 34 states over the past week, with 12 recording a rise of more than 50%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Three states — Kentucky, New Hampshire and Vermont — are reporting a decline in cases.

These will be the states where cases are trending up: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Cases are steady in 13 states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

Florida sets all-time record

Florida set an all-time record on most coronavirus cases in a single day Saturday, with a total of 11,458 new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state has surpassed New York’s previous single-day most of 11,434, which was recorded in mid-April.

Florida reported 18 deaths Saturday.

Despite the rapid rise in cases and officials’ warning Florida could be the nation’s new epicenter, the governor has said he is not thinking about walking right back reopening measures.

In Texas, there have been 8,258 new cases of Covid-19, according to the latest data released by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). That marks the next highest number of instances reported in one day from hawaii. The previous record was set on July 1, when there have been 9,308 new cases reported.

Hospitals in at the least two Texas counties have hit their maximum capacities.

In Starr County, at least two patients needed to be flown out from the area for treatment.

“The local and valley hospitals are at full capacity and have no more beds available. I urge all of our residents to please shelter-in-place, wear face coverings, practice social distancing and AVOID GATHERINGS,” Judge Eloy Vera said.

In Hidalgo County, Judge Richard Cortez asked residents to shelter-in-place and “only call 911 if absolutely necessary.”