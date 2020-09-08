US Coronavirus: New challenges in battle against Covid-19 come with the approaching fall season

“I don’t think it will take much to really bring us back to 70,000 cases a day,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

In efforts to avoid another surge of cases and hospitalizations similar to the ones that came after large Memorial Day and July 4 celebrations, many opted to ditch the crowds over the long weekend. Others weren’t as cautious.

In San Francisco, more than 1,000 people gathered at an event celebrating Burning Man culture, the mayor said. In Brooklyn, authorities shut down a bar over the weekend after deputies found nearly 300 people packed inside, CNN affiliate WABC reported. In Nashville, thousands flocked to the bars operating with restrictions, prompting the mayor to close down portions of a road to allow for more social distancing, CNN affiliate WKRN reported.

In Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the crowds of visitors made social distancing nearly impossible, one visitor told CNN affiliate WBOC.

“In general I thought crowds were down this summer, until we hit Labor Day weekend,” Kristin Lefebver told the station. “As far as walking along the avenue, walking along the beach, being in the ocean, we’re quite on top of each other this weekend.” The holiday crowds mark the unofficial end to a devastating summer across the country, with Covid-19 infections surging to more than 6.3 million and deaths topping 189,000. Experts have offered a grim prediction on what the fall and winter could look like,…

