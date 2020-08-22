US coronavirus: Nearly 70,000 lives could be saved in the next 3 months if more Americans wore masks, researchers say

If mask usage increases from 53% to 95%, it could save nearly 70,000 lives, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University ofWashington

“It really depends on what our leaders do,” Dr. Chris Murray, the head of the institute, stated.

At least 175,409 Americans have actually passed away because the pandemic started, a number the institute tasks could reach nearly 310,000 by December 1. The brand-new forecast has to do with 15,000 deaths greater than their earlier projection from 2 weeks ago due to numerous aspects, Murray stated.

“In some states, California is a good example, cases peaked, they’re coming down but deaths haven’t,” Murray informed CNN’s Anderson Cooper Friday night. “They’re sort of staying pretty steady.”

And there is still increased transmission in states like Kentucky, Minnesota and Indiana, he stated. Murray included. US Centers for Disease Control andPrevention Director Dr Robert Redfield stated previously today Across parts of the US, cases have actually been on the decrease for weeks however deaths stay reasonably raised. The nation's seven-day average for day-to-day deaths topped 1,000 for a minimum of 24 days in a row. US Centers for Disease Control andPrevention Director Dr Robert Redfield stated previously today he expects deaths to begin declining by next week as an outcome of ongoing mitigation procedures. Preventing another wave The CDC director expressed concern that while parts of the country are reporting enhancement in brand-new

