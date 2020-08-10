US Coronavirus: More than 97,000 children tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two weeks of July, report says

The report, released by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, stated in those two weeks, there was a 40% boost in kid cases throughout the states and cities that were studied.

The age variety for children varied by state, with some specifying children as just those as much as age 14 and one state– Alabama– pressing the limitation to 24.

The assembled information comes throughout back-to-school season as health authorities are attempting to comprehend the results of the infection on children and the function youths play in its spread. Some schools have actually started inviting crowds back to class and others have actually needed to readjust their reopening plans in response to infections.

In one Georgia high school that made headings after an image of a congested school corridor went viral, 9 coronavirus cases were reported, according to a letter from the principal. Six of those cases were trainees and 3 were team member, the letter stated.

