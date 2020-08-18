US coronavirus: Faster test results and ‘robust’ immune response may offer hope of curbing the pandemic, experts say

SalivaDirect, a test that does not need customized materials and can provide results in less than 3 hours, might be readily available to the public in a matter of weeks, according to Anne Wyllie, an epidemiologist at Yale School of Public Health who was part of the group accountable for the procedure.
And though lots of remain in early phases and have actually not been peer-reviewed, a current batch of research studies reveal that human beings– even those with moderate signs– have a “robust” immune response to coronavirus that might offer proof that a vaccine might safeguard the public for more than simply a brief duration of time, statedDr Ian Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.
“This is very good news and it’s optimistic,” statedLipkin “You know, it is a bit of blue sky that we’ve been looking for.”
How long that security lasts is still uncertain, however the research studies show it might last for months.