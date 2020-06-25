US coronavirus deaths projected to reach 180,000 by October

“There is no doubt that even as states open up, the United States is still grappling with a large epidemic on a course to increase beginning in late August and intensifying in September,” said IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray.

“People need to know that wearing masks can reduce transmission of the virus by as much as 50 percent, and those who refuse are putting their lives, their families, their friends, and their communities at risk.”

The projected fatalities decreased roughly 20,000 from its previous estimate in mid-June, which the IHME attributed to an increasing number of instances being detected in younger people.

COVID-19 infections in the U.S. reached their highest single-day total on Wednesday, with increased than 36,000 new cases reported — almost all coming from Texas, Florida, and California.

The previous high was recorded roughly two months early in the day. Many states also have seen a growth in cases over the past many weeks.

The IHME said that while deaths are not increasing at the same rate, they usually lag behind infections and the fatality numbers could change in the coming weeks.

In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying significantly more than 2,381,361 illnesses and at the least 121,979 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins.