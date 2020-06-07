US coronavirus death toll nears 110,000

The quantity of Americans which have died from the coronavirus pandemic has already reached almost 110,000.

Data released on Sunday by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states there are now 1,920,904 confirmed cases of Covid-19 — a growth of 29,214 cases in a day.

The officially recorded death toll stands at 109,901, a growth of 709.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not merely the headlines

More follows…