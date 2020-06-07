Home Top Stories US coronavirus death toll nears 110,000

US coronavirus death toll nears 110,000

By
Jackson Delong
-

































US coronavirus death toll nears 110,000 | The Independent







The quantity of Americans which have died from the coronavirus pandemic has already reached almost 110,000.

Data released on Sunday by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states there are now 1,920,904 confirmed cases of Covid-19 — a growth of 29,214 cases in a day.

The officially recorded death toll stands at 109,901, a growth of 709.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Sharing the total story, not merely the headlines

More follows…

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to see or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.



Source link

Post Views: 18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2020 - reporter.am