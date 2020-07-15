US coronavirus: Covid-19 is a ‘pandemic of historic proportions,’ expert says

While New York and New Jersey were early virus hotspots, California, Florida, Arizona and Texas are in possession of become the states to watch, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious infection doctor, said.

Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, called Covid-19 a “pandemic of historic proportions.”

“I think we can’t deny that fact,” he said during a Georgetown University Global Health Initiative webinar Tuesday. Fauci compared the existing crisis to the 1918 influenza pandemic that killed more than 50 million people globally and about 675,000 in the US. “That was the mother of all pandemics and truly historic. I hope we don’t even approach that with this, but it does have the makings of, the possibility of … approaching that in seriousness.”

As new cases continue steadily to emerge, at the very least 27 states have paused or rolled back plans to reopen their economies. Among them is Nevada, where 37 bars have filed a lawsuit to fight Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order to revert back again to Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.

But Fauci cautioned that relaxed restrictions in California, Florida, Arizona and Texas are partly to blame for rising cases in those states, particularly among young people.

Addressing the climb in the number of cases over all and among young people, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Tuesday the nation is in a much better place than it absolutely was in the spring, since the mortality rate is lower, but said “we’re not out of the woods for this.”

“While we’ve made a lot of progress, we still have a ways to go in terms of getting this under control,” Redfield said during a webinar with the Buck Institute.

Hopes for a successful vaccine

A major determinant in how long the US will need to live with a coronavirus pandemic, experts say, is how quickly researchers can produce a vaccine.

Without one, Redfield said, “we’re going to have to go through two or three years of wrestling with this virus.”

But Redfield also said he has “never seen the government move faster” and is hoping that the nation may have a successful vaccine by January.

Creation of the vaccine is perhaps not the end of the herpes virus, however. It must then be distributed to enough people, along with survivors of the virus, to establish herd immunity.

Companies developing vaccines have said they’ll be able to make-up to a billion doses, Fauci said Tuesday. He is hopeful those vaccines can be developed and distributed within the next year to a year and a half, he said.

“I’m feeling much better about getting a vaccine that’s distributed not only within our country, but then to be able to have doses for people throughout the world, who cannot afford, nor are they in a situation where it’s very easy for them to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

Death toll predictions rise from surge

Before that takes place thousands more Americans will die from the virus, an influential model says.

The model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington is now projecting that 224,000 people will die from the virus by November 1, which is an increase of almost 16,000 from the week before.

That jump is as a result of skyrocketing cases around the country, particularly in Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, chair of the IHME Dr. Chris Murray told CNN’s Don Lemon Tuesday.

Some of those states set coronavirus records Tuesday.

Texas reported a record high daily number of new cases Tuesday with more 10,745. Mississippi has its highest numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations definitely since the first case was reported, Gov. Tate Reeves said. California also set records with 6,745 hospitalizations and 1,886 ICU admissions, according to data from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

The virus is so widespread that laboratories are getting more coronavirus samples than they are able to process, the American Clinical Laboratory Association said Tuesday.

Debate continues as back-to-school dates draw closer

As the numbers grow, officials continue to debate the best plan for the new school year.

In California, some of Orange County’s largest school districts said they’ll not follow the county Board of Education’s controversial guidelines to return students and teachers to the classroom this fall with no use of face masks or social distancing.

Many continue to be discussing their alternatives, but Anaheim and Santa Anita Unified School Districts said their school years begins with full distance learning.

“During these challenging times, the safety of our school community continues to be our top priority. While we hope at some point to have our students attend our schools alongside their classmates and teachers, now is not the time,” said Santa Ana Unified School District Superintendent Jerry Almendarez.

President Donald Trump, who has threatened the funding of schools that not go back to campus in the fall, said Tuesday in an interview with CBS News that it would be a “terrible decision” for schools never to go back and that people are playing politics with the problem.